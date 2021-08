(CBS Detroit) — The next Child Tax Credit payment will be sent out on August 13. Many recipients didn’t expect the money in July. Nobody should be surprised this time around. But parents may still not know how to manage what can be up to $300 per child per month, courtesy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Additional steps can ensure the correct amount of money comes in the way that they want it. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, and Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant come into play.