Civil and Criminal Liability for “Faking A Name on Facebook”? Not Likely.

This week, the Wall Street Journal published an article concerning the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and criminal charges under that Act. The article was written by Orin Kerr, a Los Angeles employment lawyer. Mr. Kerr correctly points out that the federal government is using the Act for investigations and prosecutions that nobody could foresee in 1986, when the Act was initially enacted by Congress. Mr. Kerr, however, strays off course when he imagines various “doomsday scenarios” that could result from increased penalties under the Act. He imagines a world in which people open themselves up to prison time and civil liability whenever they use a computer or website in violation of any rule or guideline, no matter who came up with the rule or guideline. A simple reading of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, however, shows that most of Mr. Kerr’s fears are unfounded.