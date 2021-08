Hoskins was pulled from Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals after tweaking his left groin, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The 28-year-old appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning when he began limping while running out a grounder. He was on the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill and went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the nightcap before picking up the groin issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Hoskins should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Pirates.