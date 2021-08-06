New Jersey K-12 students, school staff must wear masks for start of 2021-22 school year
All students and school employees will be required to wear masks in schools statewide when the 2021-22 school year begins, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. "This is not an announcement that gives any of us any pleasure, but as the school year approaches and with the numbers rapidly increasing, it is the one we need to make right now,” Murphy said from inside Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick, Middlesex County.pressofatlanticcity.com
Comments / 0