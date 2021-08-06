Cancel
Education

New Jersey K-12 students, school staff must wear masks for start of 2021-22 school year

By Claire Lowe
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll students and school employees will be required to wear masks in schools statewide when the 2021-22 school year begins, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. "This is not an announcement that gives any of us any pleasure, but as the school year approaches and with the numbers rapidly increasing, it is the one we need to make right now,” Murphy said from inside Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick, Middlesex County.

