Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Woster: More to Billy Mills than his huge smile, Olympic gold

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people, I suppose, have seen video of Billy Mills winning the 10,000-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. I have, many times. I love track and field, and I love the Olympic Games. I wish I could have seen Mills run live at the time, but it was the early ‘60s. I bunked in Harding Hall at South Dakota State University. The only television was in the lobby, and it had a limited set of channels. I learned of Mills’ upset gold-medal performance from the radio, read more in the evening newspaper and caught details and color from the news magazines days later.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Clarke
Person
Billy Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Oglala#Lakota#Sioux Falls#Running Strong For#American Indian Youth#Nyal Brings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Fox News

Caeleb Dressel tosses Olympic gold medal to teammate Brooks Curry: He 'deserved that a little more than me'

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel picked up a gold medal on Monday as part of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel took his gold medal and was seen throwing it to teammate Brooks Curry, who was in the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre watching Team USA pick up the victory. Curry helped the U.S. get to the finals in the preliminary swims the night before.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
SportsNBC Miami

Vincent Hancock Wants His Legacy to Be More Than His 3 Olympic Golds

Vincent Hancock Doesn't Want Gold Medals to Be His Legacy. Vincent Hancock made history Monday, becoming the first skeet shooter to win three golds. But the 32-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, says he doesn't want his Olympic wins to be his only legacy. “I want there to be so much...
SportsIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Olympics shed light on much more than sports

Every year I look forward to watching the summer Olympics because it’s an opportunity for sports that are often overlooked to be in the spotlight. But this week I feel like it has done so much more and has shined a light on much bigger issues.
Basketballfastphillysports.com

USA MEN, WOMEN HUGE FAVES TO DOUBLE DOWN ON OLYMPIC GOLD!

Opening the Olympics with a starting lineup of Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo, Team USA has put together a roster that simply cannot be matched in terms of talent in this event. But that couldn’t prevent an embarrassing loss to France on Sunday. And...
World94.3 Jack FM

Olympics-Sailing-Mills and McIntyre win gold for Britain in women’s 470 class

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won Olympic gold for Britain in the women’s 470 sailing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday. Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar took silver, with Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz bringing home the silver for France. (Reporting by Philip...
Sportstpr.org

Looking Back On Billy Mills' Upset Win At The 1964 Tokyo Olympics

For the original audio, click here. It was one of the greatest Olympic upsets ever: Billy Mills came from nowhere to win the 10,000-meter race at the 1964 Olympics in Japan. The victory was a triumph that grew from the discrimination he faced growing up as the son of white and Native American parents.
SportsESPN

Hannah Mills becomes Britain's most decorated female Olympic sailor with gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre

Team GB's Hannah Mills has become the most decorated female sailor in Olympic history after she won gold in the women's 470 class alongside Eilidh McIntyre on Wednesday. Poland came second, claiming the silver medal, while France took home bronze. The official result was pending after the race following a protest France's protest against the British pair, although the appeal was dismissed shortly after.
Swimming & SurfingLima News

Olympics: More gold for Dressel

TOKYO — American Caeleb Dressel won his fourth swimming gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the 50-meter freestyle. Dressel cruised to a relatively easy victory in the frenetic dash from one end of the pool to the other, touching in an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Hannah Mills' family cheer her to gold

A third Olympic medal for Hannah Mills was described as "absolutely insane" by her brother Richard. He watched Mills, 33, from Cardiff, become the most successful female sailor in Olympic history when she won gold with Eilidh McIntyre in the 470 at Tokyo 2020. They finished fifth in the medal...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

SA Spurs: Patty Mills' Olympic play affects his free agency

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills is set to enter free agency in August while also representing his home country of Australia in the Olympics. Mills has a chance to show off his skills on an international stage and immediately took advantage by leading the Australian national team to an upset victory over Team USA on July 13. Mills has had some impressive games of his own, carrying the Aussies to an Olympic win over Nigeria with a stuffed stat line of 25 points, 5 threes, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy