Apex Legends developers looking to balance Seer after complaints of his strong abilities
Players of EA’s cash cow Apex Legends have been fiddling around with all of the new changes and additions coming with Season 10, titled Emergence. Any new playable Legend is bound to be extremely popular during the first week of a season, but new recon Legend Seer has been particularly popular — and quite controversial at the moment from a gameplay perspective. Apex players have expressed frustration with what they perceive as overpowered abilities from Seer, and developer Respawn Entertainment has acknowledged this in a Reddit AMA.www.gamepur.com
