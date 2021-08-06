Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends developers looking to balance Seer after complaints of his strong abilities

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers of EA’s cash cow Apex Legends have been fiddling around with all of the new changes and additions coming with Season 10, titled Emergence. Any new playable Legend is bound to be extremely popular during the first week of a season, but new recon Legend Seer has been particularly popular — and quite controversial at the moment from a gameplay perspective. Apex players have expressed frustration with what they perceive as overpowered abilities from Seer, and developer Respawn Entertainment has acknowledged this in a Reddit AMA.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Ea#Emergence#Respawn Entertainment#Focus Of Attention#Ama#Fuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Video Gamesestnn.com

Apex Legends: Seer Guide, Abilities, Tips, and More

With Season 10: Emergence launching on August 3, we get our newest legend, Seer. So, let’s take a look at the abilities and bio of Apex Legends’ latest Legend. Seer, the Ambush Artist, is the latest Legend to join the Apex roster. Joining alongside Season 10: Emergence, Seer is the 18th Legend in Apex Legends since it was first released. He’ll bring with him his drones to cause havoc across Apex Legends as the game’s latest recon legend.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Reveals New Gameplay Trailer Focused on Seer

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment revealed Seer, the next playable character in Apex Legends. To build hype for the newest Legend, the developer dropped a short new trailer, showcasing how the character will play. Seer's microdrones were teased when his Stories from the Outlands episode debuted, and now we can see how they'll actually work in the game! Apparently, these microdrones will be able to emit a delayed blast "interrupting and revealing enemies" through his Focus of Attention ability. The microdrones come from his heart chamber, which can also be used as a net through the Exhibit ability, which reveals the locations of opponents.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone players are using the Red Doors to turn invisible

Call of Duty: Warzone's new invisibility glitch is thanks to the notorious Red Doors. Yesterday on July 18, PC Gamer first noted the video just below. In the video itself, the player delves into detail surrounding the latest invisibility glitch to hit Call of Duty: Warzone, and explains how anyone can pull off the glitch and take advantage of the invisibility by interacting with any one of the Red Doors scattered around the battle royale map.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are the abilities of Seer, Apex’s newest tracker

Apex Legends fans might want to avoid playing hide-and-go-seek with the battle royale’s newest tracker. will debut in Apex‘s tenth season, Emergence, offering plenty of intel and utility to help your squad become champions. Add in a pesky interrupt that can halt enemies in their tracks and the new legend’s uses are endless.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Respawn Entertainment is Working on a New Single Player Game

Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a new single player game, the studio announced this week. The news that Respawn Entertainment is working on a new single player game comes from Respawn creative director Mohammad Alavi, who announced they’re hiring several new staff for the game.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Apex Legends Introduces Its Latest Hero: Seer, A Visionary Legend

Apex Legends Introduces Its Latest Hero: Seer, A Visionary Legend. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment that has continuously solidified itself as a top player in the battle royale genre, and with the recent introduction of Arenas, a 3v3 competitive mode, the game is only getting better.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Apex Legends Mobile Octane Guide - Tips, tricks, abilities, and more

Are you looking to master using Octane? Our Apex Legends Mobile Octane guide discusses the character overviews, strengths and abilities alongside gameplay tips and tricks. Continue reading to learn everything from A to Z about the character. If you are looking for a way to download the game while it's still in beta, we made a guide for you!
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Apex Legends lets you Seer a Decimated World’s Edge in Emergence gameplay trailer

Respawn Entertainment and EA have released the gameplay trailer and more details on Apex Legends‘ upcoming tenth season, entitled Emergence. A big change to the game’s World’s Edge map, first introduced in Season 3. Now seven seasons later, the harvesting of the planet’s resources has finally taken its toll. The Refinery has been wiped off the map by a large lava fissure. In its place stands a new larger area filled with cloud seeding towers known as the Climatizer. The crack in the map has also spread more to the North and has become a treacherous lava river daring you to cross it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Overwatch's new Italian map reveal seems to have been delayed

Overwatch developer Blizzard has seemingly delayed plans to release a new Overwatch map set in Italy. In a since-deleted exclusive news post that had been published on Dexerto, Blizzard was reportedly due to drop a "surprise" Deathmatch map called Malvento onto the test server on July 22, and roll out publicly on August 17.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Diablo fans worried Diablo 4 looks like a “Diablo 3 clone” after gameplay reveal

A video showing off 30 minutes of Diablo 4 gameplay has been met with some community backlash for looking remarkably similar to the infamous Diablo 3. For lots of Diablo fans, Diablo 3 was quite the disappointment following the remarkable success of its predecessor, Diablo 2. Criticized for its overly linear storyline and lack of replayability, the third installment in the series didn’t deliver what many players wanted.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends dev responds to fears that new Legend Seer will be overpowered

Apex Legends Emergence is nearly upon us, but fans are concerned that new Season 10 Legend, Seer, will be overpowered. Thankfully, one dev has assured us otherwise. As Apex Legends’ ninth season, Legacy, comes to a close, Emergence has everyone on the edge of their seats. From the changes to iconic map World’s Edge to a brand-new weapon in the form of the Rampage LMG, this season is set to seriously shake up the Apex Games.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends dev explains why Seer won’t ruin Bloodhound in Season 10

An Apex Legends developer has clarified the differences between Seer and Bloodhound amid fears from some players that the Season 10 legend could make the classic character a bit “obsolete.”. After plenty of rumors and much speculation, Respawn confirmed that Seer would be the new legend coming to Apex Legends...

Comments / 0

Community Policy