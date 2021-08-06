Apex Legends developers looking to balance Seer after complaints of his strong abilities

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment revealed Seer, the next playable character in Apex Legends. To build hype for the newest Legend, the developer dropped a short new trailer, showcasing how the character will play. Seer's microdrones were teased when his Stories from the Outlands episode debuted, and now we can see how they'll actually work in the game! Apparently, these microdrones will be able to emit a delayed blast "interrupting and revealing enemies" through his Focus of Attention ability. The microdrones come from his heart chamber, which can also be used as a net through the Exhibit ability, which reveals the locations of opponents.