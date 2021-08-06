Diocese updates COVID procedures

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Today, the Diocese of Greensburg announced additional COVID-19 mitigation policies, including mask-wearing for those volunteering on behalf of a parish, regardless of vaccination status.
Bishop Larry Kulick says that ministers of Holy Communion, ushers, greeters, servers and parish event volunteers working inside must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status.
They are allowing lectors and cantors to remove masks while reading or singing.
Masks will not be required, but “strongly recommended” for parishioners.
All parish and diocesan staff will be required to wear masks while in common areas.
They’re also asking clergy to wear masks for the distribution of communion or while interacting in close proximity to others.
