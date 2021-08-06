Cancel
Diocese updates COVID procedures

New Castle News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to spread, the Diocese of Pittsburgh is updating safety procedures at Mass, and Bishop David Zubik is urging everyone to get vaccinated and to wear masks when indoors with others. Effective immediately:. •All ministers of the Eucharist, ushers and greeters must wear masks...

