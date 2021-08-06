Mississippi State football kicks off fall camp as QB competition continues

MSU quarterback Will Rogers loosens up before the Bulldogs' Friday workout, their first of camp. Chamberlain Smith/MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE • Music was blaring from Mississippi State’s football practice fields Friday afternoon meaning college football is back.

The Bulldogs took the field for their first practice with Mike Leach looking as comfortable as ever in his second season as MSU head coach — sporting a T-shirt and khaki shorts just as he wished he could have done at SEC Media Days a couple weeks ago.

The main topic heading into Year 2 of Leach’s Air Raid offense at Mississippi State surrounded the team’s quarterback battle with Will Rogers and Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham expected to compete for the job.

The subject stirred some attention Friday as Abraham took the field for a few warmups but was not present during team drills.

“We’ll find out,” Leach said when asked if Abraham still learning the offense played a role in his limited practice. “We’ll see because we’ve got a number of quarterbacks, and we’ve got to work through all of them.”

When asked if any players were limited in practice, Leach said he couldn’t think of any but he wouldn’t comment on any injuries anyway.

Rogers took the reps with the first-team offense as he looks to show his increased knowledge of Leach’s offense.

On the field, he was getting California transfer wide receiver Makai Polk involved along with running backs Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks.

Leach said he notices the progress Rogers has made in the offense, but not just with what he sees on the field. Rogers’ knowledge from QB meetings and conversations has shown as he aims for the job— a credit to Rogers growing up in a football household.

“He works off the field probably more than anybody on the team,” Leach said. “Coaches' kids are like that too, you know. They’re used to being around film and evaluating and things like that.

“I imagine they sit down for dinner in the Rogers household, and besides ‘pass the potatoes,’ they talk about football and things like that which I think is probably beneficial.”

Abraham’s limitations allowed South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich to get reps with the second-team players, though his hesitation led to a few sacks and interceptions.

“I hope they steadily improve,” Leach said of the quarterbacks. “I hope that they react quicker. I hope it’s very competitive. Also, we’re gonna give them the reps to try to evaluate and see when they separate themselves.”

In front of Rogers, the starting offensive line from left tackle to right tackle went as follows: Charles Cross, Kameron Jones, LaQuinston Sharp, Kwatrivous Johnson and Scott Lashley.

Leach hope this unit in particular can take a step forward after gaining experience with his offense.

“It’s critical in that position maybe more than any other one,” Leach said of the importance of experience and a normal offseason for an offensive line.

MSU’s second season with Leach at the helm has its questions but not ones he appears nervous to answer.

His casual yet charismatic personality provides a glimpse into the way he approaches camp. He’s confident in what he wants to implement but doesn’t shy away from being bold.

Whoever wants a chance to play a key role in that will have a chance to show it this month.