Scientists Develop Artificial Neuron That Can Store Electronic Memories
Artificial neurons may be the key to curing many diseases, and scientists have successfully developed a way to build a prototype made from ultra thin graphene slits that house a single layer of water molecules. The team will now attempt to prove that these novel systems can execute basic learning algorithms that, in turn, may become a foundation for providing electric memory recall through artificial neurons. Read more for a video of another kind of artificial neuron and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0