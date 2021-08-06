Scientists Develop Artificial Neuron That Can Store Electronic Memories

NASA has teamed up with Boston Dynamics for BRAILLE, or the caves of Mars project, using autonomous robots. These areas on the Red Planet are one of the most likely places to find signs of both current and past life since they’re capable of protecting life from cosmic rays as well as extreme temperature fluctuations. BRAILLE will have modified Spot robots exploring Mars-like caves that are located right here on Earth in order to develop key technologies for future space missions. Read more for a video and additional information.