Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers’ Houser tests positive for virus; Yelich feels fine

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwU3O_0bKO9UOS00
1 of 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Adrian Houser has become the latest Milwaukee Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus.

But the Brewers also finally have a bit of good news as they continue dealing with issues related to the virus. Outfielder Christian Yelich is eligible to come off the COVID-19 injured list and says he’s feeling fine.

“It’s not like I was super sick or anything,” Yelich said. “It was just, ‘I’m not allowed to do anything.’ I felt fine very quickly. I felt like I did right now on day two. I felt like I had a cold coming on for a day or two, and after that I had a stuffy nose, and by day three to four, I was fine again. I couldn’t taste or smell for a while. That was probably the worst part. It’s still not all the way back. Other than that, it was all good.”

The Brewers haven’t yet made a move involving either Houser or Yelich.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Friday’s game with the San Francisco Giants that they’d decide on a plan for Yelich after he works out. Counsell said Houser reported symptoms Friday and took a test that came back positive.

That means Houser will head to the COVID-19 injured list, forcing him to sit out at least 10 days.

Other Brewers on the COVID-19 reserve list include All-Star closer Josh Hader, starting pitcher Eric Lauer, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland plus first baseman Keston Hiura.

All of them are on the list due to positive tests. Gustave had been on the list due to contact tracing, but he has now tested positive as well.

“We don’t know what to expect kind of day to day,” Counsell said. “With Christian being back, we’re 10 days into it, essentially. I don’t know what that means, but that’s how long we’ve been dealing with it. So we’re doing the best we can.”

The Brewers still entered Friday with a seven-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central.

Yelich said he started feeling better not long after he went on the injured list. Yelich, who was vaccinated, said he assumed he just had a cold until his test came back positive.

Since he couldn’t leave his home for 10 days, Yelich wasn’t able to participate in any baseball-related activities. The 2018 NL MVP instead spent that time catching up on the television series “Yellowstone” and ordering an acoustic guitar.

“I always wanted to learn how to play,” Yelich said. “I never took the plunge and did it. I was like, ‘Well, I literally had nothing to do for 10 days, so I might as well give it a shot here.’ ”

The 10-day break continued a frustrating season for Yelich.

Yelich played one game in a five-week stretch from mid-April to mid-May due to a lower back strain. He entered Friday batting .235 with six homers, 28 RBIs and a .367 slugging percentage in 67 games.

“It hasn’t been a great one,” Yelich said of his year. “It’s up and down. What are you going to do? It’s been a great year for our team, and you just have to pass through this little rough spot here and hopefully get our guys back and finish strong. It didn’t all go according to plan. You just have to do the best you can and battle through.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Jandel Gustave
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers Houser#Ap#The San Francisco Giants#All Star#Christian#Nl Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MLBWDIO-TV

2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out

ATLANTA (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine. A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, will miss Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders in Atlanta due to contact tracing. Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich...
MLBMLB

Yelich placed on IL after positive COVID test

PITTSBURGH -- The Brewers placed Christian Yelich on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday after the star left fielder tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of the virus. Yelich, who was fully vaccinated, began developing mild symptoms on Monday and alerted team officials, president of baseball operations David Stearns said....
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-43, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Max Kranick (1-2, 7.31 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -236, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Expected back later in week

Yelich will undergo COVID testing Wednesday and is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, assuming he clears protocols, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Yelich is set to rejoin the team following the 10-day minimum even after experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms. McCalvy notes the Brewers may elect to give their slugger a few extra days to get back in the swing of things, potentially pushing his return to the field back until the weekend. Tyrone Taylor will continue to see opportunities in left field until Yelich is cleared.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers place star Christian Yelich on COVID list

An already stilted season for Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is on hold again after Milwaukee placed their star on the COVID list. Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is on the COVID list and will miss at least 10 days of action while he recovers. Yelich, who is fully vaccinated, tested...
MLBwsau.com

Houser Leads Brewers Over Pirates

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the Pittsburgh Pirates again, 7-3 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. Adrian Houser pitched five shutout innings allowing just two hits and one walk. The Brewers have won each of his last eight starts and are 13-5 when Houser starts a game this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Tests positive for COVID-19

Lauer has tested positive for COVID-19, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Lauer is the seventh player for the Brewers to land on the COVID-19 IL during the team's recent outbreak. The southpaw was tentatively scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Cubs, but the team hasn't announced who will take his place in the rotation. The 26-year-old will be away from the team until he tests negative and clears the league's health and safety protocols.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' John Axford out for season with elbow injury

Brewers reliever John Axford will miss the rest of the season after suffering significant structural damage in his throwing elbow, manager Craig Counsell told reporters (including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com). The veteran righty is weighing his options for treatment, Counsell said. It’s a disappointing blow for a pitcher who just...
MLBKGO

Anderson expected to start as Milwaukee hosts San Francisco

LINE: Brewers -131, Giants +169; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Francisco will face off on Sunday. The Brewers are 32-26 on their home turf. The Milwaukee pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Corbin Burnes leads them with a mark of 12.5. The Giants are...
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers activate Christian Yelich from COVID-19 IL, finally make it through game day with no positive tests

There was a double dose of good news for the Milwaukee Brewers on the COVID-19 front Saturday, and they sure needed it. First came the return from the COVID-19 injured list of leftfielder Christian Yelich, who had been sidelined since July 27, when the Brewers started a six-game trip to Pittsburgh and Atlanta. In quarantine until the off day Thursday, Yelich was out of action for 10 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting nightcap

Cain is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Cain went 1-for-3 with a solo homer during the matinee and will head to the bench for the nightcap. Jackie Bradley will take over in center field for the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (66-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-61, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA, .89 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +153, Brewers -182; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBChippewa Herald

Giants wins series vs. Brewers in matchup of division leaders

MILWAUKEE — Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders at American Family Field. Brandon Belt had tied it in the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cain is being replaced in center field by Jackie Bradley Jr. against Giants starter Johnny Cueto. Manny Pina, Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Tyrone Taylor are also heading to the bench. In 159...
MLBWiscnews.com

THINNED BULLPEN

Prior to Saturday, when Avisail Garcia misplayed a fly ball that would have been the final out of the game, the Brewers were 52-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning. Josh Hader (above) has been a big reason for that success, converting all but one of his 23 save opportunities while holding opposing batters to a paltry .135 batting average.

Comments / 0

Community Policy