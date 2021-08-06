Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Despite Supply Chain Woes, Arista Networks Does Record Business

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs everybody in the world now knows, there are downsides to just-in-time manufacturing during a global pandemic. Demand can spike dramatically or fall off a cliff, depending on the nature of the product, and if you are lucky enough to see a spike in business, manufacturing to meet that demand becomes a challenge because factories aren’t fully staffed and getting raw materials for your products gets harder and takes more time for the same reasons.

www.nextplatform.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Company#Record Companies#Big Switch Networks#Covid#Gb Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Arista Networks

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) earned $219.37 million, a 6.34% increase from the preceding quarter. Arista Networks also posted a total of $707.32 million in sales, a 5.96% increase since Q1. Arista Networks earned $206.29 million, and sales totaled $667.56 million in Q1.
Investor's Business Daily

Key Ratings Rise For Arista Networks

Arista Networks (ANET) saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Thursday, from 94 to 96. The computer networking solutions firm has also seen its Earnings Per Share Rating and Accumulation/Distribribution Rating climb, as well. The upgrade means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms...
MarketsMySanAntonio

Made4net Announces Record Quarter for its Supply Chain Solutions

Record breaking growth with revenue up over 60% and record number of global implementations. Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, announced today a record quarter with revenue up over 60%, with new customers in a variety of industries, including 3PL, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, apparel, wholesale distribution, construction materials, cold storage and electrical components. Made4net continues to grow in the U.S. and internationally, servicing new customers in the U.S., Europe, South Africa and the Middle East. The company continues to expand its offerings into complex distribution environments, including integrations with innovative solutions such as robots, AutoStore, vertical lifts, multi-shuttles and sortation systems.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $420.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.40.
StocksBenzinga

Where Arista Networks Stands With Analysts

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Arista Networks. The company has an average price target of $400.38 with a high of $430.00 and a low of $362.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Arista Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 28.91% over the past year to $2.72, which beat the estimate of $2.54. Revenue of $707,319,000 higher by 30.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $687,320,000. Outlook. Arista Networks...
Financial ReportsLight Reading

Juniper nets $1.2 billion for Q2 despite supply chain struggles

Juniper's second quarter net revenues reached $1.17 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year and up 9% sequentially, but concerns about the supply chain remain. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing and availability of hardware components such as silicon chips continues to ripple throughout the telecom industry. Juniper's stock fell 4.3% since...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Woes Hit Roku: Stock Falls Following Q2 Earnings

Roku highlighted a negative gross profit from the sale of its streaming video players. Materials shortages for its products are likely to persist for several quarters. Roku's excellent long-run prospects remain intact. When Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) reported second-quarter earnings last week, it spooked investors a bit when management highlighted some supply...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Supply Chain Security – Not As Easy As it Looks

The massive exploit of SolarWinds is a prime example of what is called a “supply chain” vulnerability. The vast majority of those impacted by the Russian SolarWinds attack probably had never even heard of the company SolarWinds, and did not realize that they were dependent upon that company for critical infrastructure. Indeed, modern supply chains, manufacturing, technology, and Internet and telecommunications networks are dependent upon complex webs of supply chains—or, more accurately, supply webs—which are vulnerable to disruption and attack. While defense contractors, the intelligence community, and the Department of Defense all attempt to address this problem, for commercial entities, supply chain security can be the difference between being able to deliver products and services effectively or going out of business. Yet, it is incredibly complex and difficult even to identify what your supply chain is and identify your dependencies. There are some things you can do today, from a practical and legal standpoint, to ensure greater visibility into your supply chain and better ensure the security and resilience of your supply chain.
MarketsLight Reading

DZS posts record sales as it grapples with supply chain constraints

Fueled by fiber and mobile transport orders, DZS notched its second-consecutive period of record orders in the second quarter of 2021. And while the company continues to field an influx of requests for proposal (RFPs), DZS, like most of its peers, continues to grapple with supply chain constraints. Those supply...
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

Strategy Analytics: Notebook PC Market Powered to Record Sales in Q2 2021 Despite Looming Supply Issues

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2021-- Global Notebook shipments reached 65.6 million units in Q2 2021, up 15% compared to Q2 2020 and down -4% from 68.2 million in Q1 2021 as some parts of the world prepare to either go back to office or adopt a hybrid work system due to uncertainty in many markets, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. Commercial customers preparing to return to work and upgrading towards more mobility (desktop to notebook PC) were the main driving factors for commercial demand. As supply constraints are expected to get tighter in the second half of the year, some consumer spending may be forced to shift elsewhere for the holidays.
Small BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How International Businesses Can Mitigate Supply Chain Disruptions as Imports Surge

One of the largest byproducts of the pandemic has been the global surge of e-commerce. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been forced to pivot to keep up with constantly shifting regulations and customer needs due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and many have expanded into new, international markets for the first time. As we see a general decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States and beyond, imports are surging. That trend is expected to continue throughout the summer. However, supply chain disruptions experienced over the past year will persist. In addition to backed-up ports, among other things, recent studies show that international payments are a challenge businesses can’t seem to shake and it’s affecting overseas operations.
RetailSupply & Demand Chain Executive

The Two Sides of the Pandemic Supply Chain

The pandemic fundamentally changed supply chains. According to the Harvard Business Review, “The supply shock that started in China in February and the demand shock that followed as the global economy shut down exposed vulnerabilities in the production strategies and supply chains of firms just about everywhere.” Companies that have so far survived the pandemic through the summer of 2021 need resiliency in their supply chains if they hope to remain competitive. Logistics, inventory and senior managers should understand their supply chain vulnerabilities and the ways the pandemic added pressure due to first demand and then supply restraints.
Businesschannele2e.com

Exit: Barracuda Networks CEO BJ Jenkins Jumps to Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks CEO BJ Jenkins has left the company to join Palo Alto Networks as president, MSSP Alert reports. To succeed Jenkins, Barracuda has named Hatem Naguib to the CEO post, the company has confirmed. Also, Jenkins will remain on Barracuda’s Board. During his time as CEO of Barracuda Networks,...
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market 2021 Growth Analysis: Qualitro, Ronan Engineering Company

“Introduction: Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market, 2021-26 The new report on the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is intended to offer advantage to the emerging industry players by offering them all of the important pieces of information and information to enter in the business space at an ideal time. The territories are evaluated reliant upon a couple of points, for instance, the business share, measure of advancement rate, usage of the product in the region similarly as production volume.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Small Business Optimism Wanes in July Amid Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

Small businesses are confronting difficulties with finding workers, steadily rising prices for materials and concerns that the economic recovery will slow in the coming months, according to a July survey by the National Federation of Independent Business released Tuesday. The federation's monthly survey found sales expectations for the next three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy