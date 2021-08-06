Cancel
Butte, MT

Photos: Butte-Silver Bow County Fair

By MEAGAN THOMPSON
Montana Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButte 4-H members have been showing their animals all week at the Silver Bow County Fair located at the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club located on Albany Avenue south of Butte. On the scehedule for Saturday are the large animal showings including beef, sheep, swine and horses and a round robin event followed by the small animal showing for dogs, poultry and goats. A talent show will take place from 1 to 3p.m. and live music with Andy Larson, John Stenson and The Berkeley Pits begins at 9 p.m.

mtstandard.com

