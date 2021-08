EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Buying a car is a bit tricky right now. Brand new ones are a little hard to come by, and used cars are way more expensive than normal. So why is that?. It’s because of chips — and there’s a shortage due to the pandemic and a strong bounce-back economy. You may have even gotten a call from your car dealer asking to buy back your vehicle. The price of new cars and trucks are up by 5%, and used cars are even up by 45% since 2020.