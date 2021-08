Missouri has hired UNLV's Desiree Reed-Francois as its next athletic director, the school announced on Sunday. Reed-Francois, who has led UNLV's athletic department since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who announced last month that he would step down once a replacement is found. The 49-year-old Reed-Francois, a former rower at UCLA, will become the first female athletic director in Missouri history, and the second in SEC history following Vanderbilt's Candice Storey Lee.