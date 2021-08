Three Knoxville Baseball players have earned first team all-South Central Conference this summer. Mike Hudson, Trenton Kingery, and Beau Leisure earned first team all conference for the Panthers. Hudson led the team and conference in batting with a .468 average with 51 hits and 31 RBI. Kingery also shined at the plate with a .312 batting average and led the conference with 24 base on balls. Leisure was Knoxville #1 pitcher and was 7th in the South Central Conference with a 2.04 ERA and led the conference with 88 strikeouts. Honorable mention went to Luke Spaur, who along with Kingery led the Panthers with 24 base on balls. Also getting honorable mention was Dakota Ramsey, and Jaxon Zuck. Knoxville finished the season with an 18-19 record.