July Players of the Month: Yairo Muñoz and Brian Van Belle

The St. Louis Cardinals made it known since last winter that they planned on making the postseason. If they don’t, these three players won’t return to the team. The St. Louis Cardinals showed their hands this offseason that they were going all-in on making the postseason. That was evident after they re-signed Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, in addition to pulling off the blockbuster trade for Nolan Arenado. They looked to be the favorites to win the NL Central on paper.