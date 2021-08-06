Cancel
July Players of the Month: Yairo Muñoz and Brian Van Belle

Cover picture for the articleThe minor league season is now into its second half and fourth month, with minor league regular seasons stretching through September in 2021, rather than ending around Labor Day. Teams and players are starting to understand how their years are going to fare, though there is still room for outstanding performances, as Worcester utilityman Yairo Muñoz (pictured) and Greenville right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle distinguished themselves to earn SoxProspects.com’s Player of the Month awards for July.

