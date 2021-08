Hello readers: Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Before you dive in, I wanted to flag one article that digs into the drunk driving tech provision inserted in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Rebecca Bellan looks at the companies developing driver detection technology. The industry could get a boost from the provision that would require automakers to build into new cars technology that can tell if drivers are under the influence.