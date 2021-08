Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's dangerous Meena Jutla will make a sinister plan in upcoming scenes, as she sets her sights on David Metcalfe's young son, Theo. Meena (Paige Sandhu) is still enjoying a romance with David (Matthew Wolfenden), who has no idea that she is responsible for killing Leanna Cavanagh, and she has made it quite clear that she will stop at nothing to have David to herself as much as possible, no matter who gets in her way.