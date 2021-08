Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (ACL) passed his physical and will not be placed on the PUP list to start training camp, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Beckham underwent surgery on November 10 to repair a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 last season. Prior to that, Beckham led the Browns in targets (43) and was tied with Jarvis Landry for the team-lead in receiving yards (319). He also ranked 15th among wide receivers in air yards during that span. The Browns' run-heavy offense may prevent Beckham from producing the numbers he had with the New York Giants, but his current ADP (WR26) could prove to be a solid value this season.