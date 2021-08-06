MLB Pitching Comparison

Yes, Taillon was on my list last week and I’m including him again. I’ll admit, I was worried about the start against Boston. He then proceeded to toss seven innings of one-run ball and pick up the win against the Red Sox. Over his last seven starts now, Taillon has a 2.59 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41.2 innings pitched. He’s not striking out a ton of batters, and the Yankees offense isn’t providing him with loads of run support as we expected they would prior to the season, but he’s been remarkably good for quite some time now. Since exiting after just 0.1 innings on June 12th and ballooning his season-long ERA up to 5.74, these past seven starts have brought his ERA back down to a respectable 4.36. Upcoming on the schedule for New York? They have Miami, Baltimore, Seattle, and Kansas City. Yeah, I’d say streaming starting pitching doesn’t get much better than Taillon right now.
