MLB Pitching Comparison

Cody Bellinger has had an ineffective and injury-marred 2021 season to say the very least. Perhaps we should have realized the baseball gods were not favoring Bellinger when he hit what should have been a home run on Opening Day. Justin Turner, who was on first base, thought the ball had been caught, and retreated to the bag. Bellinger passed him on the basepaths, resulting in a single instead of the homer. It has pretty much been downhill from there for the 2019 National League MVP. Bellinger was spiked on a play at first base several days later, resulting in what was initially designated as a calf contusion. But when Bellinger failed to progress in his recovery, an additional scan was ordered. It was then revealed that he had a hairline fracture in his fibula. He ended up missing eight weeks with the injury.