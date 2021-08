Praise Cathedral Church of God’s Eric Vickers discusses his call to ministry. On today’s episode of The Chat…Dwight Henry talks with Eric Vickers, Pastor of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Cookeville. They discuss his life growing up and attending church since birth, his experience accepting Christ at the age of 8 and how that would lead him to ministry, what it was like preparing for his first sermon by fasting for an entire week, as well as what his journey to becoming a pastor was like.