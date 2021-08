Trade deadline talk is dominated by the big names — Max Scherzer! Kris Bryant! Trevor Story!. But we know that the Rays Way goes beyond bidding for All-Stars. In recent years Rays “big” moves have been trading for guys like Pete Fairbanks or Cody Reed; interesting pitchers who fly under the radar. These moves seem to come out of left field but there’s a method to it, because one thing we know about the Rays is that they scout stuff, and they’re not afraid to go get a player with interesting and unusual stuff, even if he doesn’t yet have the results to match.