Amos has been bringing the heat with his words from the Lord, and in this final vision of the Lord standing beside the altar, the heat is inescapable. It begins at the altar with the ceiling crumbling in, but those who are not killed by the rubble will be met with the sword, and there is no escape—not down to Sheol nor up to heaven, nor top of a mountain, nor bottom of the sea—“not one of them shall escape,” says the Lord.