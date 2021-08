Moore has been making impressive plays in every practice so far, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports. Moore is mixing in with the first team and quarterback Zach Wilson at times, though he doesn't have a designated starting position as of yet. The rookie second-round pick has been getting glowing reports from both inside and outside the organization ever since he arrived at One Jets Drive. Coach Robert Saleh described Moore as "ahead of the game," per Vacchiano. If he can translate his strong play in camp into in-game production during the preseason in August, Moore should carve out a prominent role once the games start to count come September.