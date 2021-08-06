Cancel
NBA

Mavericks Sign Reggie Bullock

By Dallas Mavericks
mavs.com
 4 days ago

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today they have signed guard/forward Reggie Bullock. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bullock (6-6, 206) holds career averages of 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 21.5 minutes in 366 games (202 starts) with the L.A. Clippers, Phoenix, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers and New York. The eight-season veteran shoots 43.3% (1,014-2,342 FG) from the field, 39.2% (560-1,428 3FG) from 3-point range and 84.4% (211-250 FT) from the line.

