The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2021 season will start soon. Kirby Smart is looking to win it all. But this has been a long year, and the purgatory that exists between the end of the football season and the start of fall camp (or whatever you want to call it) is only lightly mitigated by spring practice and recruiting news. And, in between those short occurrences, we fill our time with basketball, baseball and whatever can temporarily occupy our headspace until the pads start popping again.