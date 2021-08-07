Cancel
Sports

Woodbine Results Friday August 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

6th-$23,676, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.990, 45.860, 58.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.760. Executive Holiday120587-1½4-½2-22-3D. Moran12.15. Liverpool Man120448883-1D. Fukumoto5.10. Whizmo124332-1½3-½3-14-½S. Civaci18.05. Salty Candy120211-hd5-2½5-½5-hdC. Husbands10.35. Cousin Rob122866-hd6-hd6-1½6-3¼K. Nicholls34.55. Mr Souperstitious120155-17-47-27-4½A. Santos25.60. Hit This Town120674-hd2-hd4-18A. Gallardo21.55. 7 (7)Race for Pinks2.902.302.10. 5 (5)Executive Holiday7.604.00. 4 (4)Liverpool...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue Collar Boy (L), 110L. Mbatha4-5-4Jacob Hess6/5. 2Itsahattatack (L), 124V. Rodriguez6-6-4Edwin Tobin4/1. 3Coban (L), 122A. Rios-Conde7-7-9Edward Schottroffe15/1. 4We Got the Money (L), 120G. Larrosa6-x-xAnalia Larrosa8/1. 5Brayden'swarrior (L), 120F. Peltroche7-5-7Michael Jones, Jr.9/2. 6Rock File (M), 117A. Nunez5-4-6Tonya O'Neill3/1. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Monday August 9th, 2021

6th-$16,380, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.140, 47.910, 1:12.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.850. Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Raison d'Etat-She Be Smokin. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Bet You a Beer119111-½1-½1-21-51-5¼W. De La Cruz12.205.602.805.10. Stage Door117555-½3-½2-½2-1½2-7¼A. Birzer3.202.101.30. Lord of the Palace113666-1½4-33-34-83-3K. Jordan2.401.80. Masterofmatrimony1167776-54-½3-14-8¾S. Doyle7.90. Off Again On Again119344-hd5-16-226-385-4¼A....
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 12

Best bet: UNCLE'S GEM (9) FIRST: Juggler was an improved third in second start; more to come. Gimmedamoney bested top selection by nearly a length when second in debut; regresses on Thursday? Convertible Freeze is training sharply over the Saratoga surface; follow the money. SECOND: Flashing Red adds blinkers and...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Hastings Park-3-Add

3rd_$7,968, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy. Off 6:00. Time 1:18.37. Fast. Scratched_As Required. Also Ran_Ombre' Rose, Heart of Texas. Triactor (5-1-6) paid $45.30. Exactor (5-1) paid $12.80. $1 Superfecta (5-1-6-3) paid $53.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-4-Add

4th_$7,489, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7½f, cloudy. Off 9:12. Time 1:40.80. Sloppy. Also Ran_Happy Harley, Call Me Captain, Curlin' Calvin, Whitty Kincaid. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $16.15. $0.2 Triactor (1-4-5) paid $18.08. $1 Exactor (1-4) paid $24.20. Quinella (1-4) paid $23.30. $0.2 Superfecta (1-4-5-3) paid $23.84. (c)...
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

Eve of Destruction Competitor Itinerary Friday August 6th

Eve of Destruction Itinerary. Rules: https://www.birchrunracing.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=651482. 3pm. Pit Gates open. $30 pit pass. No Registration Fee. No Transponder fee. Sign in for each appropriate event. Sheets provided at pit window. Push team sign in. Pull team sign in. Must sign appropriate sheet with your team mate. Push or Pull car...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$13,700, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers. Off 12:38. Time 1:15.84. Muddy. Scratched_La La Angel. Also Ran_Flash Patriarch, Fayegoteven. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $37.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-2-1) paid $15.82. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-2) paid $65.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Saratoga

2nd_$66,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.<. 10th_$60,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saratoga Entries, Thursday August 12th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Gimmedamoney , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.2-x-xMichael Maker3/1. 3Daufuskie Island , 119D. Davisx-x-xJeremiah Englehart12/1. 4Drosel Diem , 119J. Vargas, Jr.x-x-xCharlton Baker15/1. 5Juggler , 119L. Saez3-4-xKelly Breen7/2. 6Ava K's Boy , 119J. Castellanox-x-xCarlos Martin12/1. 7Who Hoo Thats Me , 119R. Vazquezx-x-xJorge Abreu6/1. 8Convertible Freeze , 119T. Gaffalionex-x-xBrad Cox9/2.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$12,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:30. Time 1:44.05. Fast. Scratched_Florida Flash. Also Ran_Boat Wampum, Corbin. Exacta (4-5) paid $5.20. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $3.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

San Diego 8, Miami 3

A-grounded out for Thompson in the 5th. b-struck out for Okert in the 7th. c-flied out for Johnson in the 7th. LOB_Miami 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Cronenworth (25), Machado (23). 3B_Grisham (3). HR_Brinson (5), off Pagán; Hosmer (10), off Thompson. RBIs_Sierra (3), Brinson 2 (19), Hosmer 2 (52), Machado (78), Caratini 2 (33), Musgrove (1), Grisham 2 (47). SB_Rojas (11). SF_Musgrove, Caratini.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Early Entries, Tuesday August 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Catty's Uncle , 118S. Gonzalez6-x-xMary Pattershall. 5Gimme a Jameson , 118A. Rodriguezx-x-xBrandon Kulp. 7Bourbon Music , 118D. Cora9-x-xT. Bernard Houghton. 2nd-$16,200, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Princess Brie (L), 124A. Rodriguez1-1-1Brandon...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Entries, Sunday

1st_$8,300, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 2nd_$41,701, stk, 3YO, 4f. 3rd_$50,210, stk, 2YO, 3½f. John Deere Prairie Meadows Juvenile Challenge Stakes. 4th_$69,594, stk, 2YO, 3½f. Iowa Stallion QH Futurity. Big N Rick124Corona Ken124. Favorite Gold Bar124Swollow My Dust124. Fly Pesty Fly124Lokke Louie124. Classinova124Trs Amazing Gracie124. Jam Valiant Wind124Casanovas Doll124. Go...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Early Entries, Monday August 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lemon Slush (L), 123A. Serpa4-3-5Richard Zielinski. 2Appealing Senorita (M), 119L. Gonzalez6-x-xGerald Chatterton. 5Mizzen Spoils (L), 123D. Smith5-2-3Robin Schuster. 6Shanghai Lilly , 119A. Hernandez-Lopezx-x-xRichard Zielinski. 2nd-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Joy of Baptistry (L),...
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday August 10th, 2021

7th-$8,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.590, 47.930, 1:12.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:31.270. Trainer: Scott Gelner. Winner: CH F, 4, by Lea-Antinous. Scratched: Charlie Roads, Lil Respect. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lea's Princess122322-22-21-21-½J. Guerrero3.402.602.600.70. My Alibi120833-43-23-42-5¼J. Vargas8.806.0022.30. Soco Unbridled120111-½1-½2-hd3-1½A. Castillo16.4031.90. Princesa...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring Ozone drops 1st game, bounces back with win

LAUREL, Miss. — The Sebring Ozone All-Stars couldn’t quite put it together in their opening round game against Dixie Youth Baseball World Series host Laurel County Jones on Saturday as they lost 9-8. But, they rebounded with a 10-0 shutout win over North Carolina in the loser’s bracket Sunday. Sebring...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring falls, rebounds in AAA World Series

LAUREL, Miss. —Sebring AAA had a shaky start to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series but rebounded in a big way Sunday. Following a 7-4 loss to Louisiana on Saturday, the Blue Streaks routed Arkansas 18-0 on Sunday as the team continues fighting its way out of the loser’s bracket.
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

Falmouth Road Race taking measures to stem COVID-19 risk

BOSTON (AP) — Runners at this weekend's Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile course, race organizers said. The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are using...

