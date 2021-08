The Carroll County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to convene Monday morning for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. The agenda begins with an update from Carosh Compliance Solutions, who was hired by the county to review its HIPAA procedures for county employees. They will then hear from County Engineer, Zac Andersen, regarding secondary roads utility permits and ongoing construction projects in the county. Next is the consideration of approval for the Treasurer’s Office semi-annual report, the fifth drawdown for the county’s down payment assistance program, a contract renewal with National Elevator Inspection Services and appointment of a new Region XII Housing Authority board member. The board will close with a public hearing on a proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget amendment and manure management annual updates. The Monday, Aug. 9 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The proceedings will be livestreamed, and more details on how to attend can be found included below.