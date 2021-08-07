Cancel
HSO US Welcomes Betsy Appleby as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector

Times Union
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. HSO, a global Microsoft business transformation partner, is pleased to welcome Betsy Appleby, who has joined the HSO US team as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector. In her role, Betsy will lead the company’s public sector practice, driving go-to-market strategy and...

www.timesunion.com

Businesstippnews.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

DLT Solutions Names Lloyd McCoy Director of Market Intelligence

Technology solutions aggregator DLT Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, has added Lloyd McCoy as the director of market intelligence within DLT’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. McCoy will steer DLT’s market intelligence direction including sizing addressable markets, uncovering key opportunities for DLT’s channel partners and...
Businesssouthernminn.com

Workforce Development, IBM connect workforce with opportunities

Workforce Development, Inc., an independent, nonprofit agency serving the needs of job seekers and employers in Southeast Minnesota, recently collaborated with IBM to allow learners on IBM SkillsBuild to progress to in-demand roles by connecting their skills with current market needs. This supports IBM's goal of helping to skill 500,000 people by the end of 2021 through the IBM SkillsBuild program.
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

ProPharma Group Announces the Acquisition of iSafety Systems

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, announces the acquisition of iSafety Systems. Headquartered in India’s leading bio-tech hub, Hyderabad, iSafety provides end-to-end pharmacovigilance and safety solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies globally. “We welcome the iSafety...
SoftwareTimes Union

Turner Mining Group Selects Computer Guidance Corporation's eCMS ERP Software

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced that Turner Mining Group, a national provider of contracted mining services, is implementing eCMS Construction Cloud ERP to support its growing operations, and optimizing project success. Turner Mining Group...
BusinessTimes Union

Respected Industry Leader, Matt Kennedy, Named National Vice President of Sales at HPI

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. As the company’s expansion continues to flourish across the country, HPI has tapped Matt Kennedy, self-funding and Reference-Based Pricing (RBP) expert, as their new national vice president of sales. Matt brings over 15 years of experience as a trusted resource in the industry and will hit the ground running as an impactful and purposeful leader on HPI’s national sales team.
Businessaithority.com

LogMeIn Names Bill Robinson As Chief Revenue Officer

LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, appointed software sales veteran, Bill Robinson, to its newly created Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role. At a time when many businesses are navigating how to enable their organizations to work flexibly, Bill will be responsible for unifying the customer journey, unlocking the potential of the portfolio and helping to meet the company’s ambitious sales goals.
BusinessTimes Union

PCF Insurance Services Expands Network with Blue Ridge National Partnership

Blue Ridge National joins PCF for transformational partnership. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge National, located in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2017, Blue Ridge National is an expanding leader in hospitality and entertainment risks, offering insurance and risk management services for businesses to best meet their evolving needs.
EconomyTimes Union

The Globee® Awards Issues call for 2021 Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Executive and Professional Achievement Nominations

Accepting entries from all over the world for Achievements of Individuals in Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. The Individual Categories Group consists of categories...
Pittsburgh, PAbeavercountyradio.com

First National Bank Hires Kalpna Tinguria as Director of Business Solutions

(PITTSBURGH, PA) First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has hired Kalpna Tinguria as Senior Vice President, Director of Business Solutions. Tinguria leads an information technology team responsible for delivering technology solutions for multiple business units, including Finance, Accounting, Risk, Compliance, Purchasing, Audit,...
San Diego, CAcharlottenews.net

TPT Global Tech, Inc. Agrees To Form An Exclusive Joint Venture With UM Group of India To Design, Develop and Operate a Multi-Billion Dollar Industrial "Smart City" in Uttar Pradesh

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com headquartered in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has executed an agreement to form a joint venture ('JV Formation Agreement') with UM Group (a US$ 250 Mn group) in India to jointly design, develop and operate an Industrial 'Smart City' located in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The relationship of the parties under this JV Formation Agreement is intended to be exclusive and both parties will ensure that the definitive agreements along with SPV formation are completed within three to six months by which time both parties would have a better understanding of the overall valuation of the Smart City and other government approvals that will be required for the execution of the Smart City. TPT Global Tech responsibilities under the JV Formation Agreement include, among others, its intent to contribute by way of large investment by itself or investors of up to $100M, bring in technology partners and large OEMs from the US and other global markets and support with marketing and business development activities in general. The JV Formation Agreement shall remain valid for a period of five years.
Businesschannele2e.com

Wipro Hires Deloitte Veteran Jason Eichenholz to Lead Global Partnerships

Global IT consulting and business process services company Wipro Limited has hired Deloitte Consulting veteran Jason Eichenholz as senior vice president and global partnerships lead. Previously, Eichenholz was Deloitte Consulting’s national sales director, cloud. Eichenholz brings more than 20 years experience working in enterprise technology, and will now lead Wipro’s...
Fortune

Workiva’s CFO on growth and ESG data

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When entering college, Jill Klindt, CFO, SVP, and treasurer at Workiva Inc., a software-as-a-service company, thought she'd have a career maintaining the health of animals, not as a finance leader.
BusinessWashington Technology

Lumen shifts public sector execs

Lumen Technologies is shifting a few of its public sector business leaders into new roles. Dave Young is now the senior vice president of strategic sales and his former position of SVP of public sector will be filled by Zain Ahmed, the telecommunications company said Tuesday. Both Young and Ahmed...
Blue Bell, PAExecutiveBiz

Peter Altabef on Unisys’ Public Sector Cloud, Digital Workplace Business Segments

Unisys CEO Peter Altabef said the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based information technology company is “doubling down” on public sector-focused cloud business and advancing growth initiatives for its digital workplace services division, FedScoop reported Friday. Unisys created the cloud and infrastructure and digital workplace services business segments following the sale of its...

