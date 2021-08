As Ryan O’Bleness noted in his initial announcement piece, Tre Holloman became the first actual committed member of the 2022 men’s basketball recruiting class for Michigan State, ultimately choosing Tom Izzo and the Spartans over other finalists Minnesota, Marquette and Oklahoma State. Spartans fans who may greet this news with some perplexity — a fourth lead guard on the roster for the 2022-23 season? — should ramp up their excitement post-haste. If all goes to plan, Holloman is going to be an amazing Spartan and he can really play.