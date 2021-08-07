Spirit Look to Bounce Back at Home Against League-Leading Portland Thorns

Odds: Spread (-40) | Over/Under (167 points) Streaming Options: Peacock, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV. It’s safe to say that Greg Popovich and company hoped to get off to a better start in the month of July. During an accelerated training camp in Las Vegas, Team USA lost exhibition games against Nigeria and Australia. A few weeks later, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and company blew a second-half lead to France en route to a nine-point loss to begin Olympic play. Now, Team USA is in a tough position. Durant, Lillard and Tatum must lead Team USA to two straight victories or they will fall short of earning a medal. Fortunately, they have been matched up with Iran for their second Olympic game. Team USA enters as a 40-point favorite and should cruise to an easy win. However, nothing is guaranteed in professional basketball of any kind. More importantly, Team USA will use this game to build chemistry that will help them down the road.