Spirit Look to Bounce Back at Home Against League-Leading Portland Thorns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeesburg, VA., (08/06/2021) – The Washington Spirit face the Portland Thorns on Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Segra Field. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ for fans in the United States and on Twitch for international viewers. Saturday evening’s match will be the first meeting between...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saori Takarada
Person
Ashley Hatch
Person
Aubrey Bledsoe
Person
Sam Staab
Person
Ashley Sanchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Washington Spirit#Portland Thorns Fc#Paramount#Nwsl Champions#Ny#National Team#Ol Reign#Nwsl Draft#Team Usa
