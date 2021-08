The airports in the Aena have recovered in the month of July more than 50% of the traffic of prepandemic passengers compared to July 2019, with 15.1 million of travelers. Of the total number of travelers registered in July, 15.075 million corresponded to commercial passengers, of which 6.67 million traveled on domestic flights, 21.7% less than in July 2019, and 8.4 million did so on flights international, 59.6% less.