Dover– The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon near Dover. The collision occurred on July 30, 2021, at approximately 12:21 p.m., as a 2010 Nissan Altima operated by a 48-year-old male from Dover was traveling northbound on Wyoming Mill Road towards Riverside Road. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, exited the roadway into a private yard and then struck a tree. After impact, the vehicle was redirected in an eastern manner while rotating counterclockwise and came to rest near the base of the tree. The operator was not seat belted, and was removed from the vehicle by citizens just before the vehicle caught fire. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.