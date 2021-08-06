Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

St Vincent Leader Injured

By Kevin Hagen - freelancer, FR170574 AP
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent prime minister injured in anti-vaccine protest. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island. His office issued a statement late Thursday saying Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover. Authorities said Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of some 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire. The crowd had gathered to reject proposed measures to fight COVID-19, although Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Gonsalves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Island#Parliament#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

St. Vincent PM 'on the mend' after attack leaves him concussed

(Reuters) - St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said on Friday he was recovering a day after a protester threw an object at his head during an anti-vaccine rally, leaving him concussed. The 74-year-old premier of the Caribbean country was attacked as he walked through a group...
Protestsdallassun.com

St. Vincent PM hospitalized after hit in head at anti-vaccine protest

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a rock during an anti-vaccination protest. The incident took place during an anti-vaccine protest led by nurses and other workers in the eastern Caribbean island. The protest was organized by unions...
Public Safetycaribbeantoday.com

Opposition Party Condemns Police Raid on Homes of Supporters in St. Vincent

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – The main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is claiming harassment and intimidation after the police late Saturday, raided the homes of several opposition supporters and other activists, following the recent incident in which Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was injured. Speaking during a press conference on...
WorldCBS News

WorldView: St. Vincent and the Grenadines leader attacked; U.K. cracks down on racist abuse online

The Taliban assassinated a top Afghanistan media official. Meanwhile, anti-vaccine protests turned violent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the country's prime minister was hit with a rock, and a lesbian family fled Russia after receiving death threats online. Also, 11 people tied to racist abuse were arrested for targeting English soccer players on social media, and Iran swore in a new president. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.
Health Servicestelegram.com

Letter: St. Vincent Hospital nurses are striking for safety

In response to James O'Day and Michael Moore's comments, I am one of the striking St. Vincent Hospital nurses. We have been killing ourselves for the past two years, working without breaks (including trips to the bathroom). Literally running from one crisis to the next to keep our patients safe. We are constantly training new nurses to have them leave as soon as they have enough experience to be hired anywhere else. We cannot keep up this pace forever. When patient's fall it's blamed on the nurse, when in fact the problem is the workload that prevents the nurse from giving extra attention to the confused or withdrawing patient. We are striking for safety! You say it is not unsafe because we have managed to create miracles over the past. We must protect our nursing licenses. Unless you or a family member has been in there for a extended stay, you can not assess safety. We need to attract and retain new nurses. That will never happen until the safety of both nurse and patients is a priority. You did a disservice to your constituents with your remarks. Come to the line — without the press — talk to the nurses about the conditions we have been dealing with.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Accidentsnewfoodmagazine.com

Worker dies at meat processing company

Allister Kelly, 35, has been named as the man who died at Linden Foods factory in Country Tyrone last Thursday morning. A maintenance worker from Ireland has died following an accident at a well-known meat processing factory. The incident occurred at Linden Foods based in County Tyrone, Granville Industrial Estate,...
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy