St Vincent Leader Injured

In response to James O'Day and Michael Moore's comments, I am one of the striking St. Vincent Hospital nurses. We have been killing ourselves for the past two years, working without breaks (including trips to the bathroom). Literally running from one crisis to the next to keep our patients safe. We are constantly training new nurses to have them leave as soon as they have enough experience to be hired anywhere else. We cannot keep up this pace forever. When patient's fall it's blamed on the nurse, when in fact the problem is the workload that prevents the nurse from giving extra attention to the confused or withdrawing patient. We are striking for safety! You say it is not unsafe because we have managed to create miracles over the past. We must protect our nursing licenses. Unless you or a family member has been in there for a extended stay, you can not assess safety. We need to attract and retain new nurses. That will never happen until the safety of both nurse and patients is a priority. You did a disservice to your constituents with your remarks. Come to the line — without the press — talk to the nurses about the conditions we have been dealing with.