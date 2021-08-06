Cancel
Gym, legislators call on city courts to halt eviction lockouts as delta variant surges

By Michael D’Onofrio TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
phillytrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia legislators are calling on the city’s top judges to expand the moratorium on evictions to include lockouts in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, at-large Councilmember Helen Gym said in a letter to First Judicial District President Judge Patrick Dugan and Supervising Judge Matthew Wolf that disturbing issues have emerged since last month’s resumption of lockouts — or the physical eviction of a tenant and changing of the locks.

