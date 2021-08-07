Cancel
HSO US Welcomes Betsy Appleby as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector

SFGate
 4 days ago

Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Taps Industry Veteran to Drive Growth in Federal, State, and Local Government Practice. HSO, a global Microsoft business transformation partner, is pleased to welcome Betsy Appleby, who has joined the HSO US team as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector. In her role, Betsy...

Businesstippnews.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

DLT Solutions Names Lloyd McCoy Director of Market Intelligence

Technology solutions aggregator DLT Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, has added Lloyd McCoy as the director of market intelligence within DLT’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. McCoy will steer DLT’s market intelligence direction including sizing addressable markets, uncovering key opportunities for DLT’s channel partners and...
BusinessSFGate

Respected Industry Leader, Matt Kennedy, Named National Vice President of Sales at HPI

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. As the company’s expansion continues to flourish across the country, HPI has tapped Matt Kennedy, self-funding and Reference-Based Pricing (RBP) expert, as their new national vice president of sales. Matt brings over 15 years of experience as a trusted resource in the industry and will hit the ground running as an impactful and purposeful leader on HPI’s national sales team.
Businessaithority.com

LogMeIn Names Bill Robinson As Chief Revenue Officer

LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, appointed software sales veteran, Bill Robinson, to its newly created Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role. At a time when many businesses are navigating how to enable their organizations to work flexibly, Bill will be responsible for unifying the customer journey, unlocking the potential of the portfolio and helping to meet the company’s ambitious sales goals.
SoftwareSFGate

Turner Mining Group Selects Computer Guidance Corporation's eCMS ERP Software

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced that Turner Mining Group, a national provider of contracted mining services, is implementing eCMS Construction Cloud ERP to support its growing operations, and optimizing project success. Turner Mining Group...
Pittsburgh, PAbeavercountyradio.com

First National Bank Hires Kalpna Tinguria as Director of Business Solutions

(PITTSBURGH, PA) First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has hired Kalpna Tinguria as Senior Vice President, Director of Business Solutions. Tinguria leads an information technology team responsible for delivering technology solutions for multiple business units, including Finance, Accounting, Risk, Compliance, Purchasing, Audit,...
TechnologySFGate

etherFAX Launches New Federated Service to Digitize Workflows and Improve Interoperability

EtherFAX’s Federated Service Enables Fast and Secure Document Exchange While Eliminating Endpoint Sharing. etherFAX today announced the launch of its Federated Service, a network that serves as the document delivery hub for all participating service provider networks. While most implementations rely on sharing endpoint information and tedious synchronization methods, etherFAX’s Federated Service employs a unique election system that eliminates the need for endpoint sharing while maintaining optimal performance.
Blue Bell, PAExecutiveBiz

Peter Altabef on Unisys’ Public Sector Cloud, Digital Workplace Business Segments

Unisys CEO Peter Altabef said the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based information technology company is “doubling down” on public sector-focused cloud business and advancing growth initiatives for its digital workplace services division, FedScoop reported Friday. Unisys created the cloud and infrastructure and digital workplace services business segments following the sale of its...
Businessaithority.com

Loxo Expands C-Suite, Names James Eaton Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Growth-focused executive sales leadership addition comes amidst rapidly accelerating growth and global expansion. Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in AI recruitment automation software used by over 4,000 customers across six continents, announced the appointment of James Eaton as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. James joins the executive management team during a period of rapid growth and brings over 21 years of global sales and operations experience at leading-edge startups.
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech, Inc. Agrees To Form An Exclusive Joint Venture With UM Group of India To Design, Develop and Operate a Multi-Billion Dollar Industrial "Smart City" in Uttar Pradesh

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com headquartered in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has executed an agreement to form a joint venture ('JV Formation Agreement') with UM Group (a US$ 250 Mn group) in India to jointly design, develop and operate an Industrial 'Smart City' located in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The relationship of the parties under this JV Formation Agreement is intended to be exclusive and both parties will ensure that the definitive agreements along with SPV formation are completed within three to six months by which time both parties would have a better understanding of the overall valuation of the Smart City and other government approvals that will be required for the execution of the Smart City. TPT Global Tech responsibilities under the JV Formation Agreement include, among others, its intent to contribute by way of large investment by itself or investors of up to $100M, bring in technology partners and large OEMs from the US and other global markets and support with marketing and business development activities in general. The JV Formation Agreement shall remain valid for a period of five years.
Businessaithority.com

Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnerships Lead. “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Global Partnerships organization and help our clients take advantage of the latest cloud...
Businessaithority.com

Phil Eichensehr Joins SpiderOak Mission Systems Federal Advisory Board

SpiderOak Mission Systems, a provider of Zero-Trust based collaboration and hybrid space solutions, is pleased to announce that Phil Eichensehr has joined the Company’s board of advisors. Eichensehr is the Co-owner and Chief Technology Officer of BTD LLC, an engineering consulting firm that brings nanotechnology and advanced materials to serve...
Economyaithority.com

Zeevo Group Further Expands Advisory Board To Tap Into Rising Market Demand For Finance Transformation

Former Intellectual Ventures and Deloitte Expert Stacy Townes Augments Company’s Audit, Risk, and Compliance Capabilities to Deliver Market-Leading Solutions. Zeevo Group LLC a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, announced at the onset of the Airfinance Journal North America 2021 conference that Stacy Townes has joined Zeevo’s finance transformation practice as part of a strategic push to boost the firm’s wide-ranging capabilities to meet the finance and operational requirements of its increasing client base in aviation and other industries.
BusinessWashington Technology

Lumen shifts public sector execs

Lumen Technologies is shifting a few of its public sector business leaders into new roles. Dave Young is now the senior vice president of strategic sales and his former position of SVP of public sector will be filled by Zain Ahmed, the telecommunications company said Tuesday. Both Young and Ahmed...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Boswood new Channel 4 Technology Director

UK commercial PSB Channel 4 has appointed Grace Boswood as its new Technology Director. Reporting to Jonathan Allan, Chief Operating Officer, Boswood will play a vital role in aligning Channel 4’s technology investment with its Future4 strategy. She will lead on the delivery of new systems and partnerships, the integration of technology into all areas of the business and focus on Channel 4’s ongoing digital transformation and future growth agenda.
SoftwareDark Reading

ProtectedBy.AI Is Awarded DoD Contract to Develop Innovative Tools to Combat Criminal Cryptocurrency Transactions

ProtectedBy.AI has received an award worth up to $7.6 million through the Consortium Management Group, Inc., on behalf of the Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) to support the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) and their Counter Threat Finance (CTF) program. The award is to develop a prototype solution that will research, analyze, and identify transactions within blockchain records.

