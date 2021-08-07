Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Best Buy Health, Inc. in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

SFGate
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Best Buy Health, Inc. alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT’s alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 246, 351, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Best Buy Health, Inc. is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2021-00030211-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Labor Code#Attorneys#Labor Laws#Prweb#Best Buy Health Inc#Complaint#Aggrieved Employees#Paga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy