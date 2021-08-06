Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced that Kirsten Lynch, the Company's chief marketing officer, will be appointed chief executive officer and elected to the Company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2021. At that time, Rob Katz, the Company's current chief executive officer, will be appointed executive chairperson of the board and remain fully active and engaged in Vail Resorts' key strategic decisions and priorities. Additionally, at that time, Ryan Bennett, currently vice president of marketing, lift revenue, will be named chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.
