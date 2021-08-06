Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

By Century Casinos, Inc.
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Century Casinos Inc#Cnty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Broomfield, COthechronicle-news.com

Vail Resorts Announces CEO and Executive Succession

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced that Kirsten Lynch, the Company's chief marketing officer, will be appointed chief executive officer and elected to the Company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2021. At that time, Rob Katz, the Company's current chief executive officer, will be appointed executive chairperson of the board and remain fully active and engaged in Vail Resorts' key strategic decisions and priorities. Additionally, at that time, Ryan Bennett, currently vice president of marketing, lift revenue, will be named chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic (CDx) and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the stock market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Centennial, COthechronicle-news.com

NioCorp Scores Initial Success in Metallurgical Testing of Elk Creek Ore Samples to Optimize Process and Demonstrate Potential Extraction of Rare Earth Elements

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce success in the first stage of metallurgical testing that is designed to optimize the Elk Creek flowsheet and evaluate the potential integration of rare earth recovery to the Elk Creek Project ("Project").
rubbernews.com

Auto supplier Tenneco narrows Q2 net loss

DETROIT—Automotive supplier Tenneco Inc. posted a net loss of $10 million in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $350 million in the pandemic-scarred year-earlier period. Revenue at the ride-control and emissions systems producer rose 74 percent to $4.58 billion in the period. Adjusted earnings before...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) PT Raised to $130 at Jefferies as EBITDAR Beats by 25%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the price target on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) to $130.00 (from $128.00) after the company released 2Q21 results with $2.502B of revenue, above the Street's $2.405B. The company also generated $1.020B of Adj. EBITDAR, vs. the Street's $793.6M. The analyst offered 4 key takeaways from the report:
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

BetMGM Raises U.S. Target as Entain Buys Esports Platform Unikrn

BetMGM has raised its goals for the North American sports betting and iGaming market. The joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain is now targeting a long-term market share of 20-25%, which it estimates would be worth $6.4 to $8 billion in annual revenue. It’s rare for gambling operators to be that specific about long-term market share expectations. The number, previously 15-20%, was mentioned Thursday as part of Entain’s investor day presentation. The company said that North America is a $6 billion market right now, and will grow to roughly $32 billion over the long term. BetMGM currently has about 22% of...
Businessthechronicle-news.com

Ritchie Bros. hits US$40 million with Rocky Mountain Regional auction

August 4 – 5 online auction attracted 9,900+ bidders from 62 countries for 3,900+ items sold. DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. regional online auctions continue to deliver stellar results for its consignors. Last week the company sold 3,900+ items from its sites in Denver, CO; Salt Lake City, UT; and Williston, ND in one combined online Rocky Mountain event generating US$40 million in gross transaction value.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $12.76 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 278,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsHotel Online

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Rose 1.9% in July

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE — August 11, 2021 — The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 1.9% in July to a level of 5,086. Year to date through the first seven months of 2021, the stock index was up 11.2%. “Hotel stocks were positive but performance was mixed in July with...
Stocksinvesting.com

Southwest, Canada Goose Fall Premarket; Wendy's Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, August 11th. Please refresh for updates. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock fell 2.7% after the airline warned it may not be profitable in the third quarter, as the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus hits bookings. Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) stock rose...
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

Colorado marijuana sales continue summer slump in June

(The Center Square) – Colorado marijuana sales continued a summer slump last month, according to the Department of Revenue’s latest monthly report. In June, marijuana sales topped $187 million, according to the department's data. This represents a 6% decrease from May’s total sales.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ProBility Media Corp (PBYA) Acquires Upstryve Inc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ProBility Media Corp. (OTCPK: PBYA), an education company building the first online and hands on combined full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, will acquire Upstryve Inc. (Upstryve) in an all-stock transaction. Following the...
Income TaxVirginia Business

Bloomberg Industry Group acquires tax software company

Tax Prodigy's assets added to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. Arlington-based Bloomberg Industry Group has acquired Minneapolis-based Tax Prodigy for its Bloomberg Tax & Accounting division, it announced last Tuesday. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Tax Prodigy will be absorbed into Bloomberg and will not function as a...
Businessthechronicle-news.com

Cologix Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Successfully completes information security management system audit, recognized worldwide as one of the highest standards for information security and continuous improvement. DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today that it achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification for its information security management system (ISMS) supporting its Data Center Colocation and Interconnection Services for the specified corporate office and data center facility locations. Cologix's ISO 27001 certificate was issued by Schellman & Company, LLC.
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

Barstool Owner Ignores Net Gaming Revenues in $2B Score Purchase

Penn National Gaming recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Score Media and Gaming for around $2 billion ($34/share, +87% premium to prior day’s close). Unlike most recent sports betting mergers and acquisitions, though, this deal does not appear to be about user acquisition within the burgeoning U.S. market. “Barstool has 66 million monthly uniques. That’s more than enough [to drive significant domestic market share]. This seems more like a tech-slash-Canada play,” David VanEgmond (CEO, Bettor Capital) said. Penn president and CEO Jay Snowden confirmed as much in a statement. But theScore’s lack of experience...
Virginia Stateproductionmachining.com

Index Corp. Adds Distributor in Virginia, Carolinas

Index Corp. has added Machinery Solutions Inc. in Lexington, South Carolina, to its distributor network, serving North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. This additional distributor is part of Index’s continuing revitalized sales and service initiative, the company says. “Our distributor network plays a vital role in providing a high level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy