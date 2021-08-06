Michael Conlan increases shot at world title after unanimous points victory over TJ Doheny

Michael Conlan stayed unbeaten with another win today in front of a spirited Belfast crowd, out-pointing TJ Doheny over 12 rounds of mostly one-sided boxing. Conlan (16-0, 8 KO) took the W on scores of 116-111, 116-111, and 119-108. Bad Left Hook had it 118-109 on our unofficial card, with Doheny (22-3, 16 KO) dropped in the fourth round, and while he gave the effort throughout, he was just almost always a step behind Conlan, and unable to force the rough-and-tumble affair he would have needed to even have an argument.