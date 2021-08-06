Michael Conlan increases shot at world title after unanimous points victory over TJ Doheny
Michael Conlan increased his world title options with a unanimous points victory over TJ Doheny for the WBA interim featherweight belt in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday. Two-time Olympian Conlan forced a count in the fifth round on his way to a hard-fought points win (119-108, 116-111 and 116-111) over his tough Irish rival in front of a crowd of 8,000 at Feile an Phobail in Falls Park.www.espn.com
