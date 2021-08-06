Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Black Baptist group renews historic calls for civil rights

By PETER SMITH
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

The Progressive National Baptist Convention this week marked the 60th anniversary of its forging in the heat of the civil rights movement, citing its founders as inspiring new calls for racial justice, against voter suppression and in favor of critical race theory.

The historically Black denomination held a virtual annual convention with a series of worship services, panel discussions and votes on policy resolutions.

It denounced voting restrictions approved in multiple Republican-led statehouses, comparing these efforts in a resolution to past suppression of the Black vote.

“There is not a voter fraud problem in the United States,” the resolution said, rebutting the justification often used for restrictive voting laws. “There is a voter suppression problem in the United States.”

The denomination also voiced support for critical race theory, which has been a target of religious and political conservatives.

The resolution disputed claims that the theory is even being taught in elementary and secondary schools, saying it is primarily a graduate-level topic.

But the resolution said the theory is valuable for focusing on how “systemic, institutional racism has been at work in every aspect of American life since before the nation was even formed.”

Another resolution called for passage of a long-pending bill in Congress that would require studying the issue of reparations for African Americans due to the impact of slavery and discrimination.

And a resolution declared that gentrification — in which poorer residents often are priced out of their neighborhoods after wealthier people and businesses move in — to amount to a “state of emergency in Black America which requires a righteous action agenda,” including private and government funding to counteract its impacts.

The convention, with churches across the United States, the Caribbean and other lands, was founded in 1961 in a split from the larger National Baptist Convention USA.

Founders included the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his supporters, who wanted their denomination to put its full support behind the civil rights movement.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention “was born … as a freedom-fighting movement,” said the Rev. Frederick Haynes, co-chair of its social justice commission and senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. “It was born seeking justice.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Baptist Churches#Civil Rights#Black America#Racial Injustice#Black Baptist#Republican#American#African Americans#Social Justice Commission#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Latinx community organizers honor Black civil rights leaders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latinx community organizers and elected officials came together Friday morning at the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Living Memorial at Marquette Park to honor African-American civil rights leaders like King. The Southwest Organizing Project and the Resurrection Project organized the gathering to promote Black and brown solidarity.
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Opinion: Debate over Fayetteville council structure shows lack of empathy for Black Americans’ civil rights struggle

Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in August of the year I was born, for reportedly whistling at a married white woman. His grotesquely disfigured body was returned to Chicago for burial. An open coffin service, without cosmetic alteration of her young son’s body, was requested by his grieving mother. It offered graphic proof that being black in America carried the inescapable risk of living a justice-free existence. It was another exclamation point, as if another was needed, reminding Black Americans that the “American Dream” was reserved for white citizens.
Topeka, KSkansasreflector.com

Reflecting on the civil rights trail

Selma, Memphis, Little Rock, Montgomery and Topeka: The city names alone are a roadmap of the nation’s struggle for equality in terms of voting rights, educational opportunity, and jobs. These landmark cities are also on the U.S. civil rights trail. Joining Tim Carpenter on the Kansas Reflector podcast is Lee...
Congress & CourtsCNN

We need a new civil right

Joe Kennedy is a former congressman from Massachusetts. He is also a former legal aid volunteer and the co-founder of the Congressional Access to Legal Services Caucus. Rohan Pavuluri (@RPavuluri) is the CEO of Upsolve, a nonprofit that empowers low-income and working-class families to access their civil legal rights and achieve economic mobility. He's also a Board Director of the National Center for Access to Justice, a member of the Emerging Leaders Council of the Legal Services Corporation and a member of the Civil Justice for All Project of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Levin: BLM and Antifa are the 'militia wing' of the Democrat Party

Black Lives Matter and Antifa "thugs" now serve in the "militia wing" of the Democratic Party, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday. Levin began his opening monologue with a focus on "soft tyranny," warning viewers that it is "getting increasingly more aggressive" in the United States.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Hays Post

Kansas City Black clergy group calls for US probe of police

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A group of mostly Black pastors has joined other civil rights organizations in Kansas City who are seeking a federal investigation into officer misconduct in the city’s police department. Getting to the Heart of the Matter has asked the Department of Justice to investigate the department...
POTUSNewsweek

Candace Owens Slams Barack Obama, Says People Must Stop Listening to Elites

Candace Owens has slammed former president Barack Obama over his birthday celebrations, and urged Americans to stop listening to "elitist snobs" about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative political commentator railed against the former president's decision to host a party on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to mark...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what's in it for you

After weeks of back and forth, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning -- it was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Law EnforcementWashington Examiner

No gold coffin for officer Ella French

Officer Ella French lost her life Saturday night. She was killed during a traffic stop in Chicago, and her partner was critically wounded. It was the very same kind of traffic stop that some people think police should never draw their weapons on. The same kind of traffic stops the media like to portray as acts of racism. The same kind of traffic stops that the media often portray as not dangerous and risk-free.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy