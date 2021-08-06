Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Observations From First Practice of Fall Camp: Defense

By Owen Watterson
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

The Clemson Tigers have hit the fall camp practice field with media to watch in the best capacity since pre-COVID-19, with loads of storylines and position groups to watch. Defensive names like Bryan Bresee have been added to award watchlists when a name like Andrew Booth Jr. needs to prove himself a true No. 1 cornerback. Day one is often full of rust, but Friday is just the beginning of a grind that will carry the team and its coaching staff through the new year.

After an availability from head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson media were allowed to view practice that consisted mostly of positional and individual drills.

Some observations from the defensive side of the ball as Clemson begins camp:

  • Xavier Thomas has dropped 30 pounds since January when he decided to return to Clemson. Swinney mentioned he weighed in at the turn of the year at 294 while heading into camp at 264.
  • Fred Davis II was in practice on day one and a full participant in drills with the five other cornerbacks and coach Mike Reed.
  • Bresee towered in height and size over almost every defensive lineman, even without pads on. He has the best get-off of the group to match his size. Swinney's spring hype is only growing to grow as fall camp rolls on.
  • Bresee went through a period where he was the only defensive lineman without a single flinch when provoked, sitting as still as a rock (tunnel drills). Consistently the fastest off of the line and to the finish line. Added early in practice to his teammates: "Ya'll can't mess with me!"
  • Defensive tackles Etinosa Reuben and Payton Page were in green jerseys (no contact) to kick off fall camp.
  • Linebacker James Skalski is the coach on the field Swinney proclaims him to be. Not only vocal within his position group and linebackers/defensive coordinator Brent Venables, but helps lead stretches to start practice while leading the "Tiger Jacks" workout tradition before a team huddle-up. Looks even better than last season.
  • Justin Mascoll, not K.J. Henry or Xavier Thomas, seemed to share the "first team" (impossible to say this early) defensive line reps with Bresee, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy.
  • According to Swinney, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is out for the "immediate future," but has optimism about return sooner rather than later.
  • Lannden Zanders and Andrew Mukuba's speed immediately stood out amongst the safeties. Not only was Zanders consistently quicker than Joseph Charleston in foot races, but has definitely added size. Weighed in at 217 Thursday.
  • Andrew Booth Jr. had a tough first day of practice, tripping once over pads in positional group drills and topped it off with multiple one vs. one losses, including the first matchup of the drill against Joseph Ngata deep. Cornerbacks also wear boxing gloves during one vs. one matchups as ball security help for receivers.
  • Nolan Turner may not be as vocal as Skalski outwardly but is noticeably personable with each player. Spent time with each safety that made a mistake in drills even after making mistakes of his own.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
213
Followers
428
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Xavier Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Defensive Tackles#Boxing Gloves#American Football#Tiger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh's Recovery From Achilles Tear 'Amazing'

As it turns out, the questions surrounding the depth behind D.J. Uiagalelei might have been premature. As soon as Taisun Phommachanh went down with a torn Achilles late in the spring game, the questions started to mount. With walk-on Hunter Helms as the only other quarterback on the roster with even minimal playing experience, many wondered if Dabo Swinney would finally have to dip into the transfer portal and find another arm.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney, McFadden High Praise for Shipley

The teammate who unapologetically started a Nike Air Monarch shoe trend inside the Clemson facility, January enrollee, and Matthews, N.C. native Will Shipley has left a lasting impression in almost no time with players and staff. "Yeah, he's not like a typical freshman; I mean, it's pretty easy to see,"...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney's Good with 'Lean' Clemson Cornerbacks

Clemson is lean at cornerback. That's not implying weight. It's about numbers. The Clemson head coach began practice last week with just six corners, down from the preferred number of eight on scholarship, but it's not something Dabo Swinney is overly concerned about during fall camp. "I think we've got...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

5 Things We Learned at Monday's Practice

The Clemson Tigers opened up Day 3 of camp Monday, and here are five things we learned from watching practice. The offensive and defensive lines are tired of the offseason talk about them being soft last season. In fact, on the defensive side of the ball one freshman did not finish a drill the right way and was told by a senior, “finish the motherf***ing play. We don’t do that!”
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Xavier Thomas Is 'Incredible'

Hardships flowing throughout last year's Clemson season aside, Xavier Thomas had head coach Dabo Swinney's complete confidence and support on the first day of fall camp. Thomas has lost 30 pounds since January and has been irrevocably 'focused' according to Swinney, after realizing he wasn't where he needed to be to succeed in a potential NFL Draft exit from Clemson.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Offensive Line's Goal in 2021: 'Out-Physical' Everyone

CLEMSON—Clemson's offensive line was a spot of contention among the fanbase and the media last season, as the Tigers manhandled lesser opponents, but were abused against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. However, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden disagrees with that sentiment. "I wouldn't say necessarily not physical enough, but...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Expectations are High for Tristan Leigh

Anytime a highly touted prospect enters a football program like that of the Clemson Tigers everyone has high expectations. For offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, those expectations are in place, but before he can live up to them he first has to make sure his mind is right. “Obviously, he’s a...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney: Discipline for Clemson DB Fred Davis is Underway

Fred Davis II has already begun his "internal discipline" for a traffic accident that left a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier with severe injuries, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Friday. Davis, a sophomore cornerback, caused the wreck after reaching what a Clemson police investigation deemed 115 mph in a...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Nolan Turner Thrilled to Start Another Fresh Season at Clemson

Nolan Turner has been around so long that it would be understandable if he didn't get excited for his 17th consecutive season with the Clemson Tigers. OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration. Turner is actually entering his sixth and final season, thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all student-athletes after the last campaign.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney Cross-Training Safeties to Help Cornerback Room

Cornerback depth will be an ongoing situation to monitor for Dabo Swinney and Clemson heading into fall camp. Help in nickel and dime packages will put most of the Tigers' scholarship corners onto the field, and Swinney tells Clemson SI excess safety depth will be a key factor in ensuring there's minimal worry there to start the season.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Coaches See DB Andrew Mukuba Making Instant Impact

Clemson's defense is loaded with returning players. From the front four through the linebackers and into the secondary, there are veterans who have already earned major roles for 2021. That doesn't mean, however, that a true freshman can't be a standout. Enter Andrew Mukuba, a young defensive back to remember.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Fall Camp Primer: Clemson Tigers to Watch

Fall camp begins at Clemson on Friday, and offseason questions finally begin to be answered. There is a good chance coaches will be asked about every single scholarship player and even a handful of walk-ons over the course of the next three weeks. It's going to be a lot to digest.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

C.J. Spiller Knew Early On That Clemson Was Home

C.J. Spiller could have played at any school he wanted to. A member of the 2006 recruiting class, Spiller was a 5-star prospect out of Lake Butler, Florida, and a Top-25 talent overall. He was the kind of player that very rarely would even consider coming to Clemson back in those days.
Texas StatePosted by
AllClemson

2023 WR Prospect From Texas Wowed by Clemson Visit

Getting an offer from Clemson means something. Getting one as a wide receiver means something a little more. The Tigers are always in search of the next member of Wide Receiver U and last weekend a potential member in the future was in town for a visit. 2023 prospect Braylon James, out of Del Valle, Texas toured the facilities telling All Clemson that he came away far more impressed than he originally thought he would be.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Getting to Know Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne sat down with senior correspondent Brian Sexton to talk his time in Jacksonville so far, his time with the Tigers and how Clemson and his hometown shaped him into the man he is today. Question: Were you at all surprised by the talk and...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Jumps Twelve Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

The summer months have been very kind to Clemson on the recruiting trail, and the updated rankings bear that out. After being ranked at No. 17 to begin the month of July, the Tigers now sit at No. 5 in the updated rankings after picking up four commitments over the past month. Two of those came from cornerbacks ranked among the ten best players at their position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy