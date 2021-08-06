New alternative education program comes to Haywood

A new kind of private education is coming to Haywood, and it’s going to be run out of a church pastored by a member of the county’s public school board. “Are you looking for a different educational experience for your children?” the Thrive Community Classes website reads. “Are you longing for a like-minded community? Thrive Community Classes might be the solution. We’re offering classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays anchored in conservative values and focused on curiosity-led, classical approaches to learning. Check us out.”