Panama, Colombia agree to restrict flow of migrants

By KATHIA MARTINEZ
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN VICENTE, Panama (AP) — Officials of Panama and Colombia agreed Friday to restrict the growing flow of migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, who have been crossing the Darien Gap that marks the border between the two countries. The foreign ministers of both countries said they will announce a target...

