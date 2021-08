News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Dash Capital Corp. (TSXV: DCX.P) ("Dash"), a capital pool company under TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated August 6, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. ("SSC") and 2366191 Alberta Ltd. ("Dash Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dash, in furtherance of Dash's proposed business combination with SSC (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was previously disclosed in the news release of Dash dated June 11, 2021 (the "June News Release"). A copy of the Amalgamation Agreement and the June News Release have been filed on Dash's SEDAR profile and are available for viewing at www.sedar.com.