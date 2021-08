The Arizona Wildcats held their first practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are 13 notes, observations and other tidbits:. * Will Plummer looked the sharpest among the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Gunner Cruz held the ball too long at times, while newcomer Jordan McCloud’s timing with receivers seemed to be a little off. Coach Jedd Fisch said the quarterbacks, collectively, were just “OK.”