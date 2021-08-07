Cancel
Public Health

Gov. Lamont orders executive order requiring all employees of long-term care facilities to get COVID-19 vaccine

FOX 61
 6 days ago

In an effort to protect vulnerable patients in long-term care facilities, Governor Ned Lamont has directed an executive order to be issued requiring all employees at these facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The order was signed by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz as acting governor at the request of Lamont.

The executive order requires staff at long-term care facilities to get at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 7. Lamont's office said that if a long-term care facility does not follow the order, they will be subjected to a $20,000 civil penalty per day.

“We know for a fact that COVID-19 presents increased risk of severe illness and death among older adults, particularly those who have chronic conditions and compromised immune systems,” Lamont said. “Now that vaccines are widely available and scientifically proven to be safe and the most effective method for preventing hospitalization and death, it would be absolutely irresponsible for anyone working in a long-term care facility to not receive this protection that could prevent widespread infection among those who are most vulnerable from dying of this communicable disease, some of whom for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated themselves. I applaud the staff of our long-term care facilities for everything they do to protect our older populations.”

According to Lamont's office, 55% of all nursing homes in the state have a staff vaccination rate of lower than 75% and there are only 21% of homes in CT with a staff vaccination rate higher than 85%.

Long term care facilities include:

  • nursing homes
  • residential care homes
  • assisted living services agencies (i.e. agencies that provide staff to certain long-term care facilities)
  • intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities
  • managed residential communities
  • chronic disease hospitals

Related
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Health system fires 6 employees who refused the COVID vaccine

RWJBarnabas Health said it has fired six supervisory employees who did not meet the health system’s requirement that they get the COVID vaccine by June 30. The health system said in May that it would mandate the vaccine for all employees at the supervisor level and higher. “Regrettably, six staff...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
U.S. PoliticsUpNorthLive.com

Biden implements largest COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a single employer

LANSING, Mich. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would require all civilian federal employees to be vaccinated. If they cannot be vaccinated, they will be required to receive regular COVID-19 tests, socially distance at work and will have limited or no work travel. The United States government is the...
Public HealthKEDM

A Nurse’s Death And The Health Care Workers Who Aren’t Getting Vaccinated

Olivia Guidry was a 24-year-old nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital with dreams of becoming a doctor. She died earlier this month, after testing positive for COVID-19. Guidry’s story went viral on social media. Hospital officials have not confirmed whether COVID-19 contributed to her death, though they have said an autopsy would be performed. But her case has nevertheless become a warning bell and a microcosm of this new, preventable wave of the pandemic in the U.S.
Public HealthNewsweek

Major Medical Groups Call for Mandatory Vaccines for All Healthcare Workers

Dozens of healthcare organizations called for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers on Monday amid rising concerns of the Delta variant. American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, American Nursing Association, American Psychiatric Association and 53 other medical associations released a joint statement urging hospitals to require employees to get vaccinated.
U.S. Politicsdeltadailynews.com

Feds Consider Withholding Funds To Encourage Vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations. The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. The conversations are in the early phases and no firm decisions have been made, the people said.
Educationarizonadailyindependent.com

Banner To Force Employees To Be Fully Vaccinated By November 1

On Tuesday Banner Health sent fear through its employee ranks when it notified them that being vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a condition of employment. The company has given employees until November 1 to be fully vaccinated, but says it will allow limited exceptions. Arizona State Rep. Bret Roberts fought...
Public HealthMcKnight's

Termination on the table for Genesis HealthCare employees who don’t get vaccinated against COVID

Employees at the nation’s largest nursing home chain could be fired if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine under a new policy announced by the company late Monday. “While we would have greatly preferred a strictly voluntary process, our commitment to health and safety outweighs concerns about imposing a requirement,” Harry Wilson, Genesis HealthCare’s CEO, said in a statement widely distributed Tuesday.

