Orlando, FL

Letter | Beta Club grateful for benefactors’ support

By Daily Journal
 4 days ago
The Rockingham Middle School National Junior Beta chapter offers our appreciation and thanks to the many benefactors whose generosity enabled us to compete scholastically at the National Junior Beta Convention held at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Florida.

This opportunity allowed us to illuminate, educate, and inform the students we serve by exposing them to an array of student competitions while promoting the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among secondary students.

Please wish future Rockets success next summer as they strive to compete nationally at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nikki Covington

Rockingham

