Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Opinion | Time to worry (again) about NC’s stalled budget

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago

More than a month into the new fiscal year, Republican state lawmakers still haven’t settled on how to spend billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid and a surge in state tax revenues. And even when they do, it’s likely they’ll still be haggling with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to shape a budget he will sign.

“There’s no justification for it. We have more money than we’ve ever had,” Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue said. “We’re a long way from adopting a budget. I would be surprised if a budget were adopted in August. In fact, I’d be shocked.”

Republicans tout their prudent fiscal stewardship, but they’ve made a hash of the budget process. The last time around, they couldn’t even adopt a final budget after Cooper vetoed their offer. For the last two fiscal years, the state has staggered along with no comprehensive budget. Approval for essential and automatic spending has been authorized by a hodgepodge of “mini budget” bills.

The inability to pass a spending plan largely results from a Republican move to cut the governor’s leverage in budget talks. A 2016 amendment to the State Budget Act requires that when no budget is passed, the previous year’s budget continues. The change has the virtue of eliminating Washington-style government shutdowns, but it also removes an incentive for the Republicans to compromise with Cooper. If no new budget means state spending stays mostly frozen at the previous year’s level, that’s hardly a negative from the Republicans’ perspective.

While the budget process in being drawn out, it’s not being opened up to public comment nor is it responsive to the state’s greatest needs. The Senate has passed a budget bill and the House is expected to pass one in the next week or so.. How those spending plans are set generally leaves the public and the Democrats out. Even Republicans will be hard-pressed to amend it.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have already agreed on the bottom line for the biennial budget – $25.7 billion for fiscal year 2021-22 and $26.7 billion for fiscal year 2022-23. The Republicans’ two-year total is $2.1 billion short of what Cooper has proposed.

In setting the bottom line first, Moore and Berger are following a formula that aligns state spending increases with the rate of growth in state population and inflation. The problem is that the formula is based on spending levels that were sharply reduced during the Great Recession. In many cases, state spending, adjusted for inflation, has not been restored to pre-recession levels since Republicans took control of the General Assembly in 2011.

As a result, the state is operating not only under the 2018-2019 budget, but effectively under budget levels from 10 years ago. The fiscal year 2008-09 budget, adjusted for inflation, was virtually even with what Moore and Berger propose for this fiscal year. Yet the state’s population and its needs have grown considerably in the time between.

Alexandra Sirota, director of the N.C. Justice Center’s Budget and Tax Center, said the Republicans’ rigid approach has locked in old budget cuts and ignored needs in education, public health and infrastructure. She said, “The need to invest in public services shouldn’t be left up to a formula.”

Under normal circumstances, Republicans might be happy to continue with “mini budgets” and minimal spending. But this year more than ever the state needs a real budget in order to quickly and fairly allocate some $5 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to those who need it most. That process shouldn’t get bogged down by absolute bottom lines and who knows what policy mischief may be thrown into the legislature’s final budget proposal.

“North Carolina needs a new budget now that helps us beat this pandemic, expands Medicaid, provides teachers long overdue raises,” said Cooper spokeswoman Sadie Weiner.

The pandemic has scarred North Carolina and increased the state’s long-neglected needs. Now, with state coffers bulging and federal relief in hand, North Carolina Republican should offer – or at least accept from the governor – a plan to move North Carolina forward.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

833
Followers
994
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdowns#Budget Process#Budget Cuts#Legislature#Infrastructure#Nc#Democratic#Senate#Republicans#House#Democrats#The General Assembly#The N C Justice Center#Budget And Tax Center#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

It’s time to start worry again about the stalled NC budget

More than a month into the new fiscal year, Republican state lawmakers still haven’t settled on how to spend billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid and a surge in state tax revenues. And even when they do, it’s likely they’ll still be haggling with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to shape a budget he will sign.
Politicsjocoreport.com

What Is Happening With Our State Budget

The General Assembly convened on Jan. 13 and has met for well over 100 days. Over 1,700 bills have been filed; bills on election reform, appropriating federal COVID money, energy modernization, medical marijuana, sports betting, constitutional amendments, education reforms, health care advancements, regulatory reforms, unemployment benefits, confirmations, and appointments – just to name a few.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what's in it for you

After weeks of back and forth, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning -- it was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Missouri court rules Medicaid expansion must begin immediately

Missouri officials must implement the voter-approved Medicaid expansion immediately, a state judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting a request from the attorney general's office for at least a two month delay. The ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem follows a unanimous ruling by the state's Supreme Court last month in...
Politicshngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...
Pennsylvania Statethecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania health secretary leery of legislative retaliation over mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s top health official said a statewide universal masking mandate remains off the table over concerns that legislative “retaliation” may interfere with the administration’s other COVID-19 response efforts. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Friday that reverting to the measure – thereby giving liability coverage...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Here's what a 'vote-a-rama' is (and what it means for Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution)

Washington (CNN) — Senate Democrats' push to advance their $3.5 trillion budget resolution is headed for a procedural speed bump known as a "vote-a-rama." The time-consuming and stamina-challenging process is the only remaining hurdle for Senate Democrats before the chamber can adopt the budget resolution after voting to open debate earlier Tuesday. Politically, it gives Republicans a chance to sow discord and create distractions as they force Democrats to vote on controversial issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy