As Amazon and surcharges go in Singapore, might there be signals or tea leaves for other countries?. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Aug. 10), an Amazon spokesperson noted that the eCommerce giant is putting a surcharge in place in Singapore for transactions that use the Visa card. The surcharge equates to 0.5 percent, according to the information sent to PYMNTS. The surcharge will take effect on Sept. 15.