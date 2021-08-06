Cancel
Mars rover comes up empty in 1st try at getting rock sample

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty Friday in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. The rover Perseverance drilled into the floor of the planet’s Jezero Crater to extract a finger-sized sample from slabs of flat rocks. The drill seemed to work as intended, but it appeared no rock made it into the sample tube, the agency said Friday.

